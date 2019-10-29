Edna (Huneycutt) Love (1924 - 2019)
Service Information
Hartsell Funeral Home - Midland
13575 Broadway Ave.
Midland, NC
28107
(704)-888-5571
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Stanfield,
200 Hwy. 200 North
Stanfield, NC
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Stanfield
Burial
Following Services
First Baptist Church Cemetery
Obituary
Edna Huneycutt Love, 95, of Stanfield, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Bethany Woods Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Albemarle.

Mrs. Love was born June 1, 1924 to the late Webb and Elizabeth Brooks Huneycutt. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, William Jennings Love; sisters, Helen Tucker, Faye Barbee; brothers, Lane Huneycutt, Clayton Huneycutt; stepsister, Francis Harris; stepbrother, Clyde Love.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 - 10:45 am, Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Stanfield, 200 Hwy. 200 North, Stanfield. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 am, officiated by Rev. Jim White and Rev. Bruce League. Burial will conclude in the First Baptist Church Cemetery.

Edna is survived by, daughters, Linda Stancil and husband Ed of Stanfield, Gail Howell and husband Ira of Stanfield; grandchildren, Bryan Stancil, Shannon Stancil; great-grandchild, Dalton Stancil; stepbrother, Carl Love; stepsister, Sara Jane McCoy.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Stanfield, 200 Hwy. 200 North, Stanfield, NC. 28163.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland is serving the Love family.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 29, 2019
