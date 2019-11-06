Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edna McGinnis Duckworth. View Sign Service Information Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home 16901 Old Statesville Road Huntersville , NC 28078 (704)-892-9669 Visitation 10:00 AM Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home 16901 Old Statesville Road Huntersville , NC 28078 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home 16901 Old Statesville Road Huntersville , NC 28078 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Edna McGinnis Duckworth, age 92 of Stanley passed away peacefully Monday, November 4, 2019. She was born in Charlotte, NC May 27, 1927 to the late A.P and Mattie McGinnis. She was a long time member of Charlotte First Wesleyan Church and graduated from Long Creek High School in 1945. She worked at Ivey's uptown Charlotte for many years making sure everyone had plenty of Estee Lauder products and she continued using Estee Lauder throughout her entire life. She also assisted her husband with his septic tank business. She enjoyed spending time with her family and her cat Molly, traveling on bus tours, reading, talking on the phone, watching Nascar races, and having manicures and pedicures. She enjoyed life to the fullest and was very spunky and independent, continuing to drive even at 92 years old. She loved a good Coca Cola daily and couldn't finish a day without having something sweet, especially chocolate. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Plato Duckworth, sister's Johnsie K. Merritt and Sara Puckett, and nephew's Ryan Jones and Larry Kiser.



She is survived by her sister, Myrtle Chastain (Frank) from Denver, NC and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great nephews, who were like her children. They lovingly referred to her as 'Aunt Edna", "Aunt Ednar", "Aunt Ed", "Auntie", and "NuNu" she always enjoyed her close relationships with her family and friends.



Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 11:00 at Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home in Huntersville. The family will receive friends for an hour prior to the service from 10-11:00. A burial will follow the service at Martha's Chapel Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Humane Society of Lincoln County, NC.

