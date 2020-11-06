Edna Trexler

November 3, 2020

Charlotte, North Carolina - Edna Trexler went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 3, 2020, in Charlotte, NC. Edna was born in Fessenden, North Dakota on May 6, 1920, to William and Elizabeth Baier. She grew up in a loving family, the youngest of five brothers and sisters.

She attended the Interstate Business College in Fargo, ND. When World War II broke out, she took a civil service position at the War [Defense] Department in Washington, DC. While working at the Pentagon, she met her future husband, Lee Trexler. They were married in 1943. After the war, they made their home in Charlotte, NC, where they raised their two children. They were long-time members of Sugaw Creek Presbyterian Church where Lee served as elder and deacon, and Edna served as "event organizer" for many functions in the Church Fellowship Hall, organized trips for the Friendly Club, and refurbished offices and rooms at the church. After her children were in school, Edna returned to work as secretary at the Derita Elementary School for 20 years.

Mrs. Trexler loved her family and always looked forward to hosting the many family gatherings at birthdays and Christmas. She and her husband stayed busy with crafts and enjoyed many weekend trips to the mountains showing and selling their crafts.

She was preceded in death by her parents, five brothers and sisters, and her husband Walter Lee Trexler, Sr. Mrs. Trexler is survived by her son Walter Lee Trexler, Jr., and wife Judith of Charlotte, her daughter Bonnie Hodges and husband Cleveland of Charlotte, granddaughters Christie Meleski of Leland, NC, and Melanie Trexler of Charlotte, two great-grandchildren, Jarod and Shanna Meleski, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Trexler will be held at Sugaw Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery at 2 p.m. on November 7, 2020, with Rev. Dr. William Ralston officiating. Due to the current pandemic, the service will be limited to immediate family. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Sugaw Creek Presbyterian Church, 101 Sugar Creek Road West, Charlotte, NC 28213.





