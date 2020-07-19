Edna Ernestine Waldrop Hamilton, 99, died July 17, 2020, at Asbury Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was the third child of five, born to Guss Baker Waldrop and Martha Elizabeth Leonard Waldrop on April 8, 1921, in Lanett, AL.
Edna grew up and attended public schools in LaGrange, GA, and graduated in 1941 from LaGrange College. She moved to Columbus, GA, where she worked for Georgia Power Company and the Muscogee County Schools, retiring in 1974 as chair of the math department at Hardaway High School. Edna met Myron Hamilton in Columbus during his military service, and they married in 1946. They were active members of First Presbyterian Church of Columbus until moving in 2003 to Aldersgate Retirement Community in Charlotte, where they joined Covenant Presbyterian Church.
In addition to her parents, Edna was predeceased by Myron in 2011, after almost 65 years of marriage; daughter Nancy Hamilton Holcombe; and her four siblings, Doris W. League, Virginia W. Radcliff, Thomas W. Waldrop, and Kathryn W. Wilson. She is survived by her daughter Judy Grubbs and husband Jake; son-in-law Edwin Holcombe and wife Valerie; grandchildren Win Holcombe and wife Joanna, Robert Holcombe, Catherine Grubbs Yates and husband John, and Jeff Grubbs and wife Ashley; and seven great-grandchildren, Rowan, Keiran, Nancy, Hunter, Sawyer, Hazel, and Jane.
A private service will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to the Guardian Angel Fund, Aldersgate CCRC, 3800 Shamrock Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215; or Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1000 East Morehead Street, Charlotte, NC 28204.
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606.
