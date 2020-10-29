Edward Christian Ruth
September 29, 1977 - October 19, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Edward Christian Ruth died unexpectedly of natural causes Monday, October 19, 2020, at his home in Charlotte, NC at the age of 43. Ed grew up in Schellsburg, PA, lived briefly in Chambersburg, PA, and graduated from Shippensburg University in Pennsylvania in 2000. He then moved South to be closer to family in North Carolina, living in Durham, NC before settling in Charlotte. Mr. Ruth began working for UBS financial services in 2005, where he continued to work as a certified financial planner until his death.
Ed was a friend to everyone he met and lived his life with the highest integrity and care for others. He was happiest when around friends or in competition. He was intensely competitive, but gracious in both victory and defeat. As a high school basketball player, Ed was crowned "Mr. Hustle" several years running until he begrudgingly shared the honor with his little brother. He maintained that same level of effort, commitment and competitiveness throughout his life - whether he was playing basketball with friends or working for his clients. Ed loved to play sports but was also passionate about the Boston Red Sox and Denver Broncos. He enjoyed running with his dog Teddy and loved adventures and travel.
Some of his favorite trips included Napa Valley, scuba diving in Belize, and regular trips to New Orleans for the annual Blues festival. Ed spent what was the last week of his life on a fishing trip with friends off the coast of Florida and was excited to add fishing to his list of hobbies.
Ed was the rock in every group he was a part of. A member of Alpha Kappa Psi fraternity, his brothers remember him for his ardent commitment to his family tree, unity and traditions. In his role at UBS, he was known for incredible service to his clients and as a mentor within the company for all that worked with him. His care and support for his family was unparalled - Ed's love of his family was well known, and no "honey do" list was too long for Ed to tackle. He gave the greatest gifts to all that knew him, whether it was a gift of his time, his heart, or birthday and Christmas gifts to his niece and nephew. Ed was a person of strong faith and attended Calvary Church in Charlotte.
Ed is survived by his parents, Edward Christian Ruth and Louise Williams Ruth in Sanford, NC; his younger brother James Lawrence Ruth, sister-in-law Lisa Boxill Ruth, and his nephew Joseph Romaric Ruth and niece Vera Elizabeth Ruth all of Durham, NC. He is predeceased by his aunt Elizabeth Montague Ruth of East Hampton, NY.
Remembrance will be held in Spring 2021 in East Hampton, New York. Family and friends have established a scholarship at Shippensburg University and encourage donations be made there in Ed's memory. Memorial contributions to the Edward Christian Ruth Memorial Scholarship at Shippensburg University Foundation, 1871 Old Main Dr., Shippensburg, PA 17257 or online through the Shippensburg University Foundation https://community.sufoundation.org/search
by searching for the Edward Christian Ruth Memorial Scholarship.
Condolences may be offered at www.mewenpinevillechapel.com
.