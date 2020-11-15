Edward deKrafft

February 11, 1938 - November 11, 2020

Charlotte, North Carolina - Ed, 82, returned home to his Heavenly Father peacefully Wednesday, November 11, 2020, while being cared for by his family. His family was the most important thing in the world to him. Having the last few months to share stories and be with each other daily was truly a gift of God to all. Ed was a man of unconditional love for all thing's and family. His unsolicited and unknown giving to others was a huge part of who he was. He never wanted those he helped to know where it came from. That was a tradition Ed started and past down to family throughout the years.

Ed and Peggy owned and operated Unique Gardening in Pineville one of the first Premier Garden Centers in the Charlotte area. Ed was known as "Mr. Ed" to the gardening community for his quick wit and joyful heart. He always made everybody feel welcome with his conversation and love of people.

Once retired they spent time traveling and enjoying life with their dogs. They created a backyard full of beautiful flowers year-round that housed nearly all the birds, squirrels and chipmunks in their neighborhood.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents Jewell Kidd deKrafft and C. E. deKrafft. Brother John A. deKrafft and his daughter Lisa Lynn deKrafft. He is survived by wife of 63 years Peggy Kirkley deKrafft, brother Charles W. deKrafft of Columbia SC, daughter Michele D. Hovis and son Charles E. deKrafft and 4 grandchildren all of Charlotte. Ed graduated from Myers Park High and attended Kings College. Ed served in the Army Reserve at Fort Jackson. Ed was also a member of the Charles M. Setzer 0693 Ancient Free & Accepted Masons.

Due to COVID 19 restrictions, the privately held family memorial service will be on November 14th, at New City Church in SouthPark. This will follow with a private graveside service held at Sharon Memorial.





