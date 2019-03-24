Edward Deroy Wells, Jr, 85, passed away on March 20, 2019. A lifetime Charlottean, Ed was born on January 3, 1934 in Greensboro, NC, to the late, Mildred Todd.
Ed leaves behind his wife, Libby, daughter, Kelly Wells Hartlieb and husband, Jeff Hartlieb, daughter, Erin Collins, son, Leif Wells and grandsons Ian Collins and August Hartlieb. In addition to his mother, Ed was predeceased by a brother, Bobby Wells.
Following his service in the US Air Force, Ed had a variety of full-time work in Charlotte, but his favorite job was the part-time role as House Manager at Ovens Auditorium which he performed for over fifty years.
Ed was known for his good spirited humor and warm heart. In retirement, he worked as a Sunday morning greeter at the First Baptist Church Charlotte Preschool Sunday School Department. It brought him joy to entertain the children by wearing whimsical hats.
There will be a private service with military honors in Salisbury National Cemetery. A memorial service will be held a 1:00 PM on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Charlotte. The family will receive friends follow the memorial service at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ed's honor to First Baptist Church Charlotte's Preschool Ministry or Children's Ministry, 301 South Davidson Street, Charlotte, NC 28202.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 24, 2019