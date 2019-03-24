Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Edward Deroy Wells, Jr, 85, passed away on March 20, 2019. A lifetime Charlottean, Ed was born on January 3, 1934 in Greensboro, NC, to the late, Mildred Todd.



Ed leaves behind his wife, Libby, daughter, Kelly Wells Hartlieb and husband, Jeff Hartlieb, daughter, Erin Collins, son, Leif Wells and grandsons Ian Collins and August Hartlieb. In addition to his mother, Ed was predeceased by a brother, Bobby Wells.



Following his service in the US Air Force, Ed had a variety of full-time work in Charlotte, but his favorite job was the part-time role as House Manager at Ovens Auditorium which he performed for over fifty years.



Ed was known for his good spirited humor and warm heart. In retirement, he worked as a Sunday morning greeter at the First Baptist Church Charlotte Preschool Sunday School Department. It brought him joy to entertain the children by wearing whimsical hats.



There will be a private service with military honors in Salisbury National Cemetery. A memorial service will be held a 1:00 PM on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Charlotte. The family will receive friends follow the memorial service at the church.



Memorial contributions may be made in Ed's honor to First Baptist Church Charlotte's Preschool Ministry or Children's Ministry, 301 South Davidson Street, Charlotte, NC 28202.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





Edward Deroy Wells, Jr, 85, passed away on March 20, 2019. A lifetime Charlottean, Ed was born on January 3, 1934 in Greensboro, NC, to the late, Mildred Todd.Ed leaves behind his wife, Libby, daughter, Kelly Wells Hartlieb and husband, Jeff Hartlieb, daughter, Erin Collins, son, Leif Wells and grandsons Ian Collins and August Hartlieb. In addition to his mother, Ed was predeceased by a brother, Bobby Wells.Following his service in the US Air Force, Ed had a variety of full-time work in Charlotte, but his favorite job was the part-time role as House Manager at Ovens Auditorium which he performed for over fifty years.Ed was known for his good spirited humor and warm heart. In retirement, he worked as a Sunday morning greeter at the First Baptist Church Charlotte Preschool Sunday School Department. It brought him joy to entertain the children by wearing whimsical hats.There will be a private service with military honors in Salisbury National Cemetery. A memorial service will be held a 1:00 PM on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Charlotte. The family will receive friends follow the memorial service at the church.Memorial contributions may be made in Ed's honor to First Baptist Church Charlotte's Preschool Ministry or Children's Ministry, 301 South Davidson Street, Charlotte, NC 28202.Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com Funeral Home Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service

1321 Berkeley Ave.

Charlotte , NC 28204

704-641-7606 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close