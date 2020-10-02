Edward Dwyer, Sr. "Frank" SHERRILLS FORD - Mr. Dwyer, 82, of Sherrills Ford, NC died on September 30, 2020. He was born on November 26, 1937, in Mecklenburg County, to the late Charles O. Dwyer, Sr. and Annie Stinson Dwyer. He graduated from North Mecklenburg High School in 1956. He was co-owner of Dwyer's Tire and Auto for 53 years, along with his late brother, Ray. Frank was a life-long member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church. He enjoyed reading, sports and NASCAR and was an avid Tarheel fan. Survivors include a son, Frank Dwyer Jr. (Leslie) and daughter, Marie Dwyer Dunham (Gene) and step-daughters Dodie George (John) and Lori West (Lane). Frank is also survived by two sisters, Mary Nantz and Kay Cooke; nieces Renee (Paul), Debbie and Pam and nephews Johnny, Randy, Joe and Chris; grandchildren, Jon, James, April and Sarah. He also leaves behind by his faithful, loving dog, Charlie Brown. He is preceded in death by brothers, Charles Dwyer, Jr., Paul Dwyer, Ray Dwyer and Earl Dwyer. A grave side service will be held on Friday, October 2nd, at 2pm at Oak Grove Cemetery, 7800 Henderson Road, Charlotte, NC 28269. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625.



