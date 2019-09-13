Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Francis Newell. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel 10500 Park Road Charlotte , NC 28210 (704)-544-1412 Memorial service 11:00 AM McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel 10500 Park Road Charlotte , NC 28210 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Edward Newell was born on February 17, 1924 in Lawrence, MA. and passed away on September 2nd, 2019 at home in Charlotte,NC. He was an extraordinary man and lived an exciting life.



The day after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, at only 17 years old, he enlisted in the Marine Corps where he was shipped out to the Asiatic Pacific to fight the Japanese. Here he participated in the assault, capture, and defense of Guadalcanal, Cape Glouceaster, Peleliu, and the Palau Islands. He was wounded twice and stricken with malaria but returned to civilian life, driven to make up for his years in the service, from 1941-1945.



Taking advantage of the G.I. Bill, he went from combat to college, enrolling in Boston University School of Law. He rapidly completed his legal education in only 3 years, and, eager to practice, passed the Bar Exam and was quickly employed as a trial lawyer in Boston immediately after graduating.



With another veteran lawyer he opened a storefront office in Roxbury, MA. Up and down the East Coast he participated in many trials and soon became a fine and sought after trial attorney. He then became a senior partner in his own firm, but chose an early retirement, in his early sixties, to pursue his many varied interests: Fly fishing in Canada, deer hunting, camping with friends, acting in his community theater's musicals, and then traveling abroad.



He bought a Volkswagen van to explore England, France, Italy, Ireland, and Germany. He then decided to buy a lovely cottage in Sneem, Ireland, on a river teeming with salmon. He lived there for half the year, and returned to the US for the golfing season.



Ed met Diana Newell, a retired high school and community college English teacher, in Rhode Island. They married in 1997, in Florida, where they lived for ten years. There he worked as a volunteer attorney for Florida's legal services. Missing seasonal changes, they moved to Waxhaw, then Charlotte NC, in 2006.



Ed is survived by Diana Newell, his loving wife, his stepchildren Karen Jacobson and Mark Miller, his sister Catherine Briggs, his nieces Elizabeth Widlansky, Mary Johnson, and Cathy Nolan, his nephew Johnny Johnson, and all their children.



A memorial service will be held on September 15, 2019 at 11:00am, in the chapel of the McEwen Funeral Home, 10500 Park Rd., Charlotte, NC 28210. The family will receive family and friends following the service.



