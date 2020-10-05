Edward Karp CHARLOTTE- Mr. Edward Karp, born on May 22, 1934, in Brooklyn, New York, passed away peacefully at age 86 on October 3, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. He graduated from the University of Rhode Island and received an MBA from Indiana University. He was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene Karp, his parents Louis and Yetta Karp, and by his brother, Herbie Karp. Edward is survived by his sons, Steven Karp and Michael Karp; and daughter, Carol Karp Burton. He is also the proud grandfather of Kyle Karp, Lily Karp, Ella Karp, Laura Karp, Owen Burton and Hayden Burton. Edward started his career at Lazarus Department Stores in Columbus, Ohio. He moved his family to Charlotte in 1978 where he successfully led many retail corporations. Anyone who knew him saw his amusement when he shared his wealth of stories about his scrapy childhood, career, and world travels. Edward enjoyed planning international trips, dining at his favorite restaurants, watching his favorite professional sports, and most of all, spending time with his family. He was a loving and dedicated husband to Arlene for more than 60 years, and a proud father, grandfather, and friend. He was a long-time member of Temple Israel. In lieu of flowers, the family invites donations in Edward's name to American Cancer Society
.