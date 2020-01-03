Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Long. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Ned was born on May 31, 1956 in Norristown, PA, the son of John N. and Edith F. Long. Ned's childhood years were spent in Wilmington, DE, Chagrin Falls, OH, Hillsdale, NJ, and West Chester, PA, where Ned was a 1974 graduate of Henderson High School. In 1978, Ned received his bachelor's degree in Economics from the College of Wooster in Wooster, Ohio. Ned went on to Vanderbilt University in Nashville, TN, where he received his MBA in Accounting and Finance in 1981.



Upon graduation, Ned began a long and successful career in real estate development with Florida Land Company in Orlando. After 7 years he ventured into financial consultancy and financial operations with Coopers & Lybrand and Prologis respectively. In 2000, he returned to real estate development in various senior financial leadership positions working for Crosland LLC (Charlotte, NC), Pacolet Milliken Enterprises (Spartanburg, SC), CampusWorks Construction & Development (Charlotte, NC), and Eastern Federal Corporation (Charlotte, NC) before retiring in 2018.



Ned was passionate about sports, both as a participant and a spectator. In his high school and college days, he played football and lacrosse and was elected captain of his college lacrosse team. In his adult years, Ned enjoyed golf including a few golf outings to Scotland and the annual trip with the "Traveling Whiners". A life-long Philadelphia Eagles fan, he also had a soft spot for the Carolina Panthers.



Valuing his relationships with friends, family and colleagues, Ned always gave of himself to help others whether their needs be professional, emotional or financial. With a sparkle in his eye, he was sure to bring a smile to your face with both his compassion and his (sometimes mischievous) humor, along with his "tall" stories featuring celebrities from the music and sporting world. He loved Charlotte for its charm, hospitality and small town feel yet big city options (think music venues and eateries!) Above all, Ned had a great love for the Lord and strove to reflect God's love in all he did.



Ned is survived by his mother, Edith F. Long of Lancaster, PA: his brothers John N. Jr. (Marty) of Naperville, IL and Andrew C. (Maria) of Glenolden, PA; his sister, Carol L. (Robert) Boller of Spring Hill, TN; nieces and nephews, Gregory (Katie), Andrew (Brittany), and Matthew (Alex) Long, and Kimberly and Lauren Boller. His father, John N. Long, preceded Ned in death. A private family burial will be held on January 3rd, 2020 with a memorial celebration to be held in the spring of 2020.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Memory Center Charlotte whose competent and compassionate staff helped both Ned and his family in his difficult final journey.



Memory Center Charlotte,300 Billingsley Road, Suite 108, Charlotte, NC 28211, (704) 577-3186



Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes, 630-553-7611,

