Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward M. Honeycutt Jr.. View Sign

Edward "Bud" M. Honeycutt, Jr., 94, died of natural causes on April 19, 2019. He was born in Charlotte in 1925. He was the only son and youngest of 4 children born to Edward M. Honeycutt, Sr., and Sue Rollins. He gradutated from Harding High School and attended Charlotte College. He was a WW II veteran serving in the US Army. As a Technician 3rd class, he was assigned to the Medical Detachment 4th General Hospital in New Guinea. While in the Army, he received the following honors: American Theater Service Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Service Medal with one Bronze Service Star, Phillipine Liberation Service Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal, WW II Victory Medal and a Meritorious Unit Award. He was honorably discharged from the Army in 1946. When he returned home after the war, he began his career at American Trust Company in Charlotte. American Trust evolved into what is now Bank of America. Starting as a teller he worked his way up to branch Manager and was posted to several banks in the Charlotte area. He achieved the position of Asst. Vice President and after 65 years of service retiring from the bank at age 90!. He loved to bowl, play cards and dance. He also loved to work for hours in his yard and was an avid coin collector. While he had no children of his own, he is survived by many nieces and nephews living in NC, GA and TN. Funeral services will be held at Sharon Memorial Park, Charlotte, NC, in the Mausoleum atrium on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 1-2 PM. Visitation will occur from 12 noon to 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in Ed's memory.





Edward "Bud" M. Honeycutt, Jr., 94, died of natural causes on April 19, 2019. He was born in Charlotte in 1925. He was the only son and youngest of 4 children born to Edward M. Honeycutt, Sr., and Sue Rollins. He gradutated from Harding High School and attended Charlotte College. He was a WW II veteran serving in the US Army. As a Technician 3rd class, he was assigned to the Medical Detachment 4th General Hospital in New Guinea. While in the Army, he received the following honors: American Theater Service Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Service Medal with one Bronze Service Star, Phillipine Liberation Service Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal, WW II Victory Medal and a Meritorious Unit Award. He was honorably discharged from the Army in 1946. When he returned home after the war, he began his career at American Trust Company in Charlotte. American Trust evolved into what is now Bank of America. Starting as a teller he worked his way up to branch Manager and was posted to several banks in the Charlotte area. He achieved the position of Asst. Vice President and after 65 years of service retiring from the bank at age 90!. He loved to bowl, play cards and dance. He also loved to work for hours in his yard and was an avid coin collector. While he had no children of his own, he is survived by many nieces and nephews living in NC, GA and TN. Funeral services will be held at Sharon Memorial Park, Charlotte, NC, in the Mausoleum atrium on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 1-2 PM. Visitation will occur from 12 noon to 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in Ed's memory. Funeral Home Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service

4601 Freedom Drive

Charlotte , NC 28208

(704) 395-0055 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close