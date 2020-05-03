Edward Marshall Gatlin of Charlotte, NC passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, from complications due to Alzheimer's disease. He courageously fought the effects of this disease for 11 years.



Marshall, a native of Quincy, FL, was a graduate of Florida State University, served in the U.S. Navy, and retired from Bank of America (NCNB). Most importantly, Marshall is remembered for his love of life and his constant offer of "what can I do for you today."



Marshall will lovingly be remembered by his wife of 30 years, Lita Watson Gatlin; daughter, Lawson Leigh Gatlin of Atlanta, GA; daughter, Cynthia Gatlin Smith (Kevin) and granddaughters, Lillian Hayes and Claudia Watson, of Charlotte, NC; son, John Rea Gatlin (Anna) and granddaughter, Lindsey Elizabeth and grandson, James David, of Charlotte, NC; son, Joel Edward Gatlin (Ginnie) of San Diego, CA and granddaughter, Anne Alley Gatlin of Boulder Springs, CO; and daughter, Laura Gatlin Nisbet (Albert) of Efland, NC.



Marshall's last two years were made more comfortable by the loving staff of Cuthbertson Village at Aldersgate.



A celebration of his life will be scheduled at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Memory & Movement Charlotte, 300 Billingsley Rd. #108, Charlotte, NC 28211.







