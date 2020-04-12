Edward Mason Gash, 33, son of Cindy and Ed Gash, died at his home on April 2, 2020. A celebration of his life will take place as soon as possible at The Episcopal Church of the Holy Comforter, 2701 Park Road, Charlotte, NC. A full obituary will be published closer to the date of the service. Our beloved Mason shared his dry humor and sense of loyalty with his friends and family who loved him dearly. His family appreciates all thoughts and prayers at this time.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 12, 2020