Edward Matthew Fiss, 37, died unexpectedly on Sunday, September 22, 2019.
A Charlotte native, Matt was born on March 8, 1982 to Edward and Cynthia Godwin Fiss. Matt graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and received a PhD in Engineering from Virginia Tech. Matt worked with his father in their engineering firm, Fiss Environmental Solutions.
In addition to his parents, Matt is survived by his wife, Lauren and their three children, Ethan, Carter and Kathryn; two sisters, Melissa Seidman and her husband, Mark and Rebecca Newman and her husband, Andy; aunts and uncles, Sandy, Carolyn, Fred and Emma, Betty and Tim, Linda and Billy; and in-laws, Geoffrey and Kim Schmidt.
Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Matthews United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
