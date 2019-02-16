Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Milano. View Sign

Edward Jeffrey Milano CORNELIUS - Edward Jeffrey Milano (48), Cornelius, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019, at the Levine and Dickson Hospice House in Huntersville surrounded by family and friends. Jeffrey was born in Charlotte, North Carolina on July 8, 1970, the son of Ellen S. Milano and the late John B. Milano. In addition to his mother, Jeffrey is survived by his wife, Heather Milano, his daughter, Anna Louise Milano and son, William Harrison Milano. Also surviving his brother, John Michael Milano and his, wife Jennifer, and nephews Drew, Edward Drake, and niece, Sadie Ellen Milano all of Weddington, North Carolina. Jeffrey is also survived by a number of aunts and uncles and nieces and other family members. Jeffrey graduated from Charlotte, Catholic High School (1988) and Western Carolina University (1992). Jeffrey's love and zest for life leaves fond memories to his family and friends who will miss his smile, his laughter, his good humor, and his loyalty and his devoted love to his family and friends. He will also be remembered for "his cooking", and his love for his "Furry Friends". Many thanks to the loving and compassionate staff at the Levine Hospice Care (Huntersville) for the love and the care shown to Jeffrey and his family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions by sent to the Levine and Dickson Hospice House, 1190 Vanstory Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078. A Celebration of Jeffrey's life and the joy he shared with us, will be held at a later date.

Edward Jeffrey Milano CORNELIUS - Edward Jeffrey Milano (48), Cornelius, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019, at the Levine and Dickson Hospice House in Huntersville surrounded by family and friends. Jeffrey was born in Charlotte, North Carolina on July 8, 1970, the son of Ellen S. Milano and the late John B. Milano. In addition to his mother, Jeffrey is survived by his wife, Heather Milano, his daughter, Anna Louise Milano and son, William Harrison Milano. Also surviving his brother, John Michael Milano and his, wife Jennifer, and nephews Drew, Edward Drake, and niece, Sadie Ellen Milano all of Weddington, North Carolina. Jeffrey is also survived by a number of aunts and uncles and nieces and other family members. Jeffrey graduated from Charlotte, Catholic High School (1988) and Western Carolina University (1992). Jeffrey's love and zest for life leaves fond memories to his family and friends who will miss his smile, his laughter, his good humor, and his loyalty and his devoted love to his family and friends. He will also be remembered for "his cooking", and his love for his "Furry Friends". Many thanks to the loving and compassionate staff at the Levine Hospice Care (Huntersville) for the love and the care shown to Jeffrey and his family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions by sent to the Levine and Dickson Hospice House, 1190 Vanstory Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078. A Celebration of Jeffrey's life and the joy he shared with us, will be held at a later date. Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close