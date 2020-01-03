On Monday, December 30, 2019, Edward Patrick Chabica, loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend passed away at age 82. Ed was born on March 17, 1937 in New Lothrop, MI to Joseph and Katerina (Hajek) Chabica. They raised six children.
Visitation for family and friends will be Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 4-6PM at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, Mooresville. A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020, at Rehobeth United Methodist Church at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Rehobeth UMC, 9297 Sherrills Ford Road, Terrell, NC 28682.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 3, 2020