Edward Spaulding Perzel, 81, of West Jefferson, NC, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020. He was born in Trenton, NJ, and grew up in Chelmsford, Mass. Ed earned his bachelor's and master's degrees at the University of Cincinnati, and his Ph.D at Rutgers University. A longtime professor of history at UNC Charlotte, Ed also served as chair of the History Dept., president of the faculty, and assistant dean of the College of Arts and Sciences.



While at UNCC, Ed enjoyed daily runs with friends and ran in eight Charlotte Marathons and the Boston Marathon. Upon retirement, Ed and his wife Ellie moved to West Jefferson, where he became active with several arts organizations, serving as president of the Ashe County Arts Council and the Florence Thomas Art School.



Ed is survived by Ellie Perzel, his wife of 30 years; son Mark (Leila), son Matt (Lynn), and daughter Kimberly; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He also leaves a brother, George Perzel and wife Allmuth, and two nephews.



In Ed's memory, the family requests that you plant a tree, volunteer for an hour with an organization that needs your help, or simply put your arms around someone you love and hold tight for a moment.



Memorial donations may be made to: Ashe County Arts Council (303 School St., West Jefferson, NC 28694; Florence Thomas Art School (P.O. Box 865, West Jefferson 28694; the Edward Spaulding Perzel Endowed Dissertation Fellowship (Rutgers University Foundation, P.O. Box 193, New Brunswick, NJ 08903-0193, or a charitable organization of your choice.



Badger Funeral Home, West Jefferson, was entrusted with the arrangements.



