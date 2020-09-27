1/1
Edward Wannamaker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Wannamaker "Eddie, EJ" 1961-2020 CHARLOTTE - Edward Wannamaker, formerly of Charlotte, died in his sleep on Sunday, September 13, 2020. He was born in 1961 to Anett B. and Edward Wannamaker. He graduated from Bucknell University, and then worked as an engineer in the US Air Force, attaining the rank of Captain. He earned an MBA at the University of Montana, and after his military service joined J.A. Jones Construction, traveling across the country to help build scrubbers for power plants. His last engineering job was at the Westin Hotel in Charlotte. After all the years of traveling, Eddie was happy to finally settle in Charlotte, near his beloved Lake Wylie. Eddie had an infectious laugh. He was a whiz at card games and was the best friend of any dog he ever met. He was thoughtful, fiercely loyal, and extremely generous. He valued family above all else and was an especially beloved uncle. His loss is deeply felt. Eddie was predeceased by his father. He is survived by his mother Anett B. Wannamaker, stepmother Mary T. Wannamaker, his brother and sister, and four nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19 safety concerns, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation, 715 N. Church St., Unit 120, Charlotte, NC 28202, https://www.catawbariverkeeper.org/; or Wayfinders, 725 Providence Road, Suite 212, Charlotte, NC 28207, http://www.wayfindersnc.org/; or the charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sep. 27, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved