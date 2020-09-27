Edward Wannamaker "Eddie, EJ" 1961-2020 CHARLOTTE - Edward Wannamaker, formerly of Charlotte, died in his sleep on Sunday, September 13, 2020. He was born in 1961 to Anett B. and Edward Wannamaker. He graduated from Bucknell University, and then worked as an engineer in the US Air Force, attaining the rank of Captain. He earned an MBA at the University of Montana, and after his military service joined J.A. Jones Construction, traveling across the country to help build scrubbers for power plants. His last engineering job was at the Westin Hotel in Charlotte. After all the years of traveling, Eddie was happy to finally settle in Charlotte, near his beloved Lake Wylie. Eddie had an infectious laugh. He was a whiz at card games and was the best friend of any dog he ever met. He was thoughtful, fiercely loyal, and extremely generous. He valued family above all else and was an especially beloved uncle. His loss is deeply felt. Eddie was predeceased by his father. He is survived by his mother Anett B. Wannamaker, stepmother Mary T. Wannamaker, his brother and sister, and four nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19 safety concerns, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation, 715 N. Church St., Unit 120, Charlotte, NC 28202, https://www.catawbariverkeeper.org/
; or Wayfinders, 725 Providence Road, Suite 212, Charlotte, NC 28207, http://www.wayfindersnc.org/
; or the charity of your choice
.