Edwin Alexander McAuley, 87, died July 4, 2019 at The Pines at Davidson, where he had lived for several years. A native of Huntersville, Ed was born July 26, 1931, to Harry Tracy and Bess Thompson McAuley. In addition to his parents,Ed was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Gwen Alexander McAuley; brothers, Jim, Buck, Harold, Tom, John and Pat McAuley; and sisters, Helen "Sis" Stewart, Doris Jenkins and Kate Irvin.
A 1949 graduate of Huntersville High School, Ed retired after 38 years in sales with Hormel Foods. He enjoyed growing vegetables in his garden, playing golf, and following NASCAR, Tar Heel basketball and Panthers football. A loving husband, brother, father, and Papaw, he especially loved get-togethers with family and friends where he would keep everyone laughing with his stories and jokes.
A service to celebrate his life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Hopewell Presbyterian Church in Huntersville, with burial to follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church after the service.
Ed is survived by his daughter, Joy McAuley of Charlotte; son, Mark McAuley (Cathy) of Huntersville; grandchildren, Christy Stone (Rocky) of Statesville, and Dillon McAuley of Charlotte; and great-granddaughters,LeAnna and Hunter Grace. He will also be missed by many nieces and nephews, and his "family" of caregivers at The Pines.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hopewell Presbyterian Church,10500 Beatties Ford Rd., Huntersville, NC 28078;or to Hospice & Palliative Care of Lake Norman, 705 Griffith St. Suite 203, Davidson, NC 28036. The family wishes to express its thanks to the wonderful, caring staffs at The Pines and Hospice of Lake Norman.
Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.kepnerfh.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 6, 2019