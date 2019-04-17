Ed Riggsbee, Jr., 74, passed away on April 15, 2019. He was born June 3, 1944 in Durham, NC, a son of the late Ruth Andrews Riggsbee and Edwin Byrd Riggsbee, Sr.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edwin Byrd Riggsbee Jr..
Ed was a graduate of East Mecklenburg High School and attended Wingate University. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1966-1969 and was active in Vietnam from 1967-1968. He retired from Alcatel-Lucent Industries, where he was an electrician. Ed loved to fish, garden; he loved woodworking, and was an experienced welder.
He is survived by his sister, Robin Rogers and brothers, David Riggsbee and Ray Riggsbee.
The service to honor his life will be held at 11 am on Saturday, April 20, 2019 in the chapel of Harry & Bryant, 500 Providence Rd., Charlotte. The family will receive friends following the service.
Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.
Harry & Bryant Funeral Home
500 Providence Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
(704) 332-7133
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 17, 2019