Edwin D. George, of Indian Trail, joined his wife, Allyne Burns George, in heaven February 25, 2019, along with his father and mother, Milledge Holley George and Pearl Coward George; brothers, Ellis, Carl, and Mel; and sisters, Josephine Kelly, Martha Smallwood, and Gwendolyn Terry. He is survived by his younger brother, Leon (Betty) George, brother, Raymond George; and daughter, Grace George Stanley; grandsons, Michael ( Allison), Andrew, and Patrick (Alexandria) Stanley; and his great granddaughter, Harper Marie, who will be born in March. During World War II, he served as a Naval Logistic Aviator Specialist for 3 years. He was recalled to duty for 2 years during the Korean War.Edwin retired from EXXON Corporation as Administrative Supervisor of Marketing and Assistant Secretary of EXXON Corporation ,USA Southeastern Region.He was a 32 degree Mason and Shriner. A memorial service will be held at 11:30AM Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 2301 Rocky River Rd N. Monroe, NC 28110. Visitation will follow. Burial will be prior to the service at 10:00AM with military honors, in Sharon Memorial Park.The George family is in the care of Gaskin Funeral Services, Matthews, www.gaskinservices.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 28, 2019