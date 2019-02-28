Edwin D. George

Edwin D. George, of Indian Trail, joined his wife, Allyne Burns George, in heaven February 25, 2019, along with his father and mother, Milledge Holley George and Pearl Coward George; brothers, Ellis, Carl, and Mel; and sisters, Josephine Kelly, Martha Smallwood, and Gwendolyn Terry. He is survived by his younger brother, Leon (Betty) George, brother, Raymond George; and daughter, Grace George Stanley; grandsons, Michael ( Allison), Andrew, and Patrick (Alexandria) Stanley; and his great granddaughter, Harper Marie, who will be born in March. During World War II, he served as a Naval Logistic Aviator Specialist for 3 years. He was recalled to duty for 2 years during the Korean War.Edwin retired from EXXON Corporation as Administrative Supervisor of Marketing and Assistant Secretary of EXXON Corporation ,USA Southeastern Region.He was a 32 degree Mason and Shriner. A memorial service will be held at 11:30AM Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 2301 Rocky River Rd N. Monroe, NC 28110. Visitation will follow. Burial will be prior to the service at 10:00AM with military honors, in Sharon Memorial Park.The George family is in the care of Gaskin Funeral Services, Matthews, www.gaskinservices.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 28, 2019
