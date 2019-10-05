Mr. Edwin Earl Tosto Jr., 74, died Thursday, October 3, 2019.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday at 11 am in Onslow Memorial Park.
Mr. Tosto, a native of Onslow County, spent most of his life in the Charlotte area. He was employed with Kemper Insurance Company for many years. He enjoyed his hobbies, shagging, ballroom dancing and Senior Scholars at Queens.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin Earl Tosto and Blanche Batten; and a niece, Debbie Tobin.
He is survived by his sister, Elizabeth Tosto Baggett of Ayden; nephew, Rev. Dr. Franklin Baggett and wife, Debra, of Ayden; great-nephew, Trey Baggett and wife, Meredith; great-niece, Taylor Barrow and husband, Tyler; great-great nephew, Michah Baggett, (son of Trey and Meredith); future great-great niece, Emma Mae Barrow.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Memorials may be made to Elm Grove Free Will Baptist Church, 5403 Weyerhaeuser Road, Ayden, NC.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.
