Edwin "Ed" H. Sing, 75, of Charlotte died June 26, 2019 at his home. He was born on October 1, 1943 in Iredell County to the late Edwin and Hilda Sing.
Survivors include his wife Sandra; sons, James (Becky) and Jason (Kelly), all of Charlotte; brother, Robert Sing (Linda); and grandchildren, Jayden, Summer, Maggie and Reives.
Memorials may be made to the Pleasant Grove U.M.C. Cemetery Fund.
A funeral service will be held at 3 PM Saturday, June 29 at Pleasant Grove U.M.C. with burial following in the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior in the church.
James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 28, 2019