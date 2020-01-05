Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edwin Rushing "Pete" Johnson. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral Services 5716 Monroe Road Charlotte , NC 28212 (704)-334-6421 Funeral 1:30 PM St. John's Baptist Church in Charlotte Send Flowers Obituary

Edwin Rushing "Pete" Johnson, Sr., (87) passed away on Jan 2, 2020, at The Pines in Davidson, NC.



Pete is survived by his three children and ten grandchildren; his daughter, Betsy Almond (Jeff), of Mooresville, NC, his daughter Teresa Farson (Jak), of Davidson, NC, and his son, Edwin Rushing "Rush" Johnson, Jr. (Cindi), of Weddington, NC. His grandchildren are: Matt Kemo, Abby Pratt, Kelsey Gray, Grace Farson, Hunter Johnson, Sam Farson, Peter "Pete" Johnson, Emily Almond, Parker Johnson and Mary Elizabeth Johnson.



He is preceded in death by his bride of 62 years, Lucy Land Johnson, his sister Mary Elizabeth "Lib" Foy, of Eufaula, Alabama, and his brothers, Ralph "Buck" D. Johnson, Jr., of Charlotte, NC and Joseph D. Johnson of Franklin, TN.



Pete was born on June 30, 1932 in Samson, AL to the late Ralph Duncan Johnson, Sr. and Delia Rushing Johnson. The Johnson family moved from Alabama, to Georgia, then South Carolina, and finally Charlotte where he went to Central High School. He attended and was graduated in 1954 from Wofford College in Spartanburg with a BA in Economics while also serving in the ROTC program.



After graduation, he moved to Charlotte and accepted a position as a teller at Union National Bank before serving as an officer in the Army during the Korean conflict and was honorably discharged as a Captain. Pete returned to Charlotte for a lasting career in banking of over 40 years, retiring in the 90's from Wachovia.



Pete Johnson was a wonderful family man, a loving father and grandfather with a humble servant's heart. He married Mary Lucy Land in September of 1953 after first meeting her at his brother's church ice cream social. The couple settled with their three children in Charlotte for over 30 years until First Union appointed him County Executive in Albemarle, NC in 1984.



Pete's first joy was his family. He loved wood working, fishing, and yard work. Pete was active in both St. John's Baptist Church, in Charlotte, and First Baptist Church in Albemarle, NC, where he served in many areas and taught Sunday school.



His family, friends, and neighbors will always remember him as a kind, honest, and gentle person who lived to serve others.



A funeral is scheduled at St. John's Baptist Church in Charlotte on Sunday January 12th, at 1:30 pm with a reception to follow at the church. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Pete's life. The family would like to thank both church families for the loving support of their parents all these years.



Donations may be made to Operation Homefront (

