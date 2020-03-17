Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gordon Funeral Service, Inc. 1904 Lancaster Avenue Monroe , NC 28112 (704)-283-8141 Send Flowers Obituary

Eff David Dodd III, 73, of Wesley Chapel, NC passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020. He was born October 29, 1946 in Monroe, NC to the late Louise Middleton Dodd and Eff David Dodd, Jr.



David, who was always known as "Dee" to those who knew him well, was educated in the Monroe City Schools and attended Wingate University, graduating from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He was a lifelong "Tarheel" and cheered on his team through good and bad. Oddly enough, his second favorite team was Duke (his father and grandfather were graduates), which never failed to confuse his friends and family.



Although Dee held other jobs during his 20's and 30's, including teaching at East Union High School, where he was recently recognized by former students, and serving in the National Guard for seven years, the family business- Carolina Pest Management- was his career and passion. Dee began working for his father in the family business at a young age, helping out after school and during the summer. He returned to work with his father in the early 1980's and took over the operation of the business after his death. Dee grew the company and established it as one of the largest and most respected independently owned pest management companies in the state. He was an honest businessman and a caring boss who always treated his employees like family. His daughters could not have asked for a better role model on how to operate a successful company and how to value one's employees.



Dee was also passionate about giving back to the industry that supported his family for four generations. He spent many years serving on the board of the NC Pest Management Association, serving as President as well as chairing many committees. He also helped found a scholarship program for members of the association which has helped many and will continue for years to come. Through his involvement with the industry for most of his life he developed lifelong relationships with his colleagues that developed into some of his closest friendships.



Dee loved the blues and beach music, and one of his favorite pastimes was listening to his music and drinking 15-year-old scotch while gazing at the sea. He will always be remembered as a loving and generous father, attentive and caring husband, and a loyal and fun friend. His employees will remember him as their "second dad" and many others will fondly say they were his "4th daughter". He took everyone who needed it under his wing and always gave the best advice to those who were willing to listen. Through his leadership at Carolina Pest he touched so many in the community, and through his kindness to family and friends he was a steady force when needed.



Although Dee will no longer be here to grace us with his humorous "Dee-tales", many things will live on in the memories of those who knew and loved him. His late-night philosophical conversations. The way he always thought he heard something funnier than what was actually said. His love of debating politics.



The ability to never be early a day in his life but to somehow always make it right on time. His love of fresh seafood and his hatred of garlic and pepper. How his advice always started with "When I get hit by the bus". His devotion to his "forever girlfriend", Libby. His patience with the constant nagging of his three daughters. His deference to his older sister, Drake. How he was generous to any person in need, knowing he would more than likely never be repaid.



Dee is survived by his wife of 13 years, Elizabeth Beckham Dodd, his three daughters; Kristin Dodd-Tarleton (Jon) of Charlotte, NC; Sarah Dodd of Matthews, NC; and Laura Dodd of San Diego, CA; his grand-daughter Eliza Dodd-Tarleton of Charlotte, NC; and his sister Drake Dodd McCain (Robert) of Matthews, NC and his four nephews; Rob, Gib, Mid, and Trent.



A private family service will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Central United Methodist Church. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that if you so choose, memorial donations be made in Dee's memory to Southern Poverty Law Center (400 Washington Ave. Montgomery, AL 36104), The Boys and Girls Home of NC (400 Flemington Dr. Lake Waccamaw, NC 28450) or The Humane Society of Union County.



Online condolences may be made at



Gordon Funeral Service and Crematory is caring for the Dodd Family.

