Eigel Storm, known to his friends and family as Ed, passed away peacefully on Monday, 6 May 2019 at Huntersville Oaks Nursing Home. He was surrounded by his devoted family and under the skilled and compassionate care of hospice.



Born 24 January 1921 in Horten, Norway, Ed immigrated with his family as a small child, passing through the then-active port of Ellis Island. He was the only child of Daquy Pauline Steusues and Erling Storm and spent much of his adolescent years going back and forth between his country of origin and his new home in the U.S.



Ed was a decorated veteran of World War II, where he fought in the Pacific Theater. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1940 at the age of 19 and served through the end of the war in 1945. Ed was promoted to Sergeant Major while fighting in Okinawa and was later poised to invade the island of Japan when the atomic bombs were dropped, possibly sparing his life.



After leaving the Army, Ed trained to become a construction engineer and began working for Celanese Corporation where he spent the majority of his career. He was one of the lead construction engineers supervising the building of the Celanese Fibers & Tech Research & Development Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Ed retired in 1982 but continued to do consulting work for Celanese for several years after.



Ed considered his family, children, and grandchildren to be his greatest treasures. He was married to Rita Frances Libby on December 15, 1941, and the two had three daughters, Donna, Cathie, and Mary. He was a dedicated father and husband, and could often be found dancing in the living room with his wife or doting on his children and grandchildren.



A lifelong learner, Ed was dedicated to growing as a person, a husband, a father, and a grandfather. And this continued throughout his life: at the age of 40 he learned to ride horses; at the age of 50 he learned to water ski; at the age of 60 he learned to pilot an airplane solo; at 70 he learned to golf; at 80 he learned how to use a personal computer. He was also an avid woodworker and voracious reader. He was fiercely independent and made it a point to continue to clean his own gutters well into his 90s.



He is survived and sorely missed by two of his daughters, Donna and Mary, as well as his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Rita and his middle daughter Cathie.



For those wishing to send memorial gifts, please consider Hospice & Palliative Care - Charlotte Region (



"When a person reaches the end of their life feeling that they are loved by their family, which I feel, they are truly, truly blessed." - Eigel "Ed" Storm, 2007



