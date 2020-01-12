Eileen Koteles passed away at Novant Hospital in Matthews, North Carolina on Thursday, January 2, 2020.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020 at St. Luke Catholic Church at 13700 Lawyers Road Charlotte, North Carolina 28227.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Luke Building Fund, 13700 Lawyers Road, Charlotte, North Carolina, 28277 or to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Greater Carolinas Chapter, 4601 Charlotte Park Dr #100, Charlotte, NC 28217.
For a full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.heritagecares.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 12, 2020