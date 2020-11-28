Eileen M. Richard
May 18, 1937 - November 18, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Eileen Margaret Rose Nelson Richard, age 83, passed away on November 18, 2020 after a brief but brave battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born on May 18, 1937 in Gloucester, England to the late Arthur William Nelson and Gladys Anna Rosa Jones Nelson.
She met the love of her life, the late B. Phillip Richard, while he was stationed nearby with the US Army. After marrying in England, she moved across the pond to Columbus, Ohio to start her new life.
Eileen and Phil lived in several places over the years: New Hartford, NY, McMurray, PA, Williamsville, NY and settled in Charlotte, NC in 1978. Eileen was a talented seamstress and knitter, an excellent hostess and loving friend. She played many sports as a girl, tennis as an adult and was a fierce Scrabble player. Eileen always enjoyed dancing and a wide range of music, from Tom Jones to Adele. She shared her love for food with such family favorites as chocolate mousse, pumpkin bread and sausage rolls. Eileen is fondly remembered for hosting her annual Boxing Day parties, and for being a faithful Carolina Panther fan.
She was a very loving grandmother and great-grandmother, and nothing made her happier than spending time with these most special people.
Eileen is survived by her brothers Brian (Margaret) of Gloucester and Alan of Australia, and sisters Sylvia Wingate of Gloucester, Edna Saysell of Worcester and Joyce Weaving of Australia; her loving children, William A Richard II (Lisa) of Finleyville, PA and Cheryl R Smith of Charlotte; grandchildren, Bradley N Richard (Raelyn), Nicole R Wakefield (Chandler) and Phillip H Richard (Laura) and their mother, Debra H Richard; the joy of her life, her great grandson, William (Billy) A Wakefield, and her many nephews and nieces. All of these she loved and touched deeply. She was preceded in death by her brother Donald.
The family will gather this spring at the beach, her favorite place, to celebrate Eileen's life. For those wishing to send memorial gifts, please consider Sharon Lake Animal Hospital's 'We Care Fund Account', 7619 Sharon Lakes Rd., Charlotte, NC 28210 or the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina (https://www.secondharvestmetrolina.org/donation
).
