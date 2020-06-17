Eileen Ruth Lynn (94) of Charlotte died on Monday, June 15, 2020. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 12 noon with a funeral service immediately following. Burial will be at Forest Lawn West Cemetery.
Mrs. Lynn retired from the US Post Office. She was a Charter Member of Landis Street Church of God. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert Lynn and daughters Barbara Harris, Carolyn Nichols and Sandra Harkleroad. She is survived by her children Teresa Lynn of Fort Mill, SC, Robert Lynn, Jr. of Lawton, OK, Jeff Lynn of Charlotte and Deana Hobbs of Charlotte; thirteen grandchildren and several great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and great great great grandchildren.
Please consider a donation to Hospice of Charlotte, 1420 East 7th Street, Charlotte NC 28204.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.McEwenFS.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 17, 2020.