Mrs. Eich, C, age 78, passed away on December 31, 2019



Elaine was born June 15, 1941 in Buffalo, New York to Stanley and Anna (Rog) Czekalski. She graduated from Villa Maria Academy and Buffalo State University with a Bachelor Degree in Education. She then completed the Master of Education program at D'Youville College in Buffalo.



She taught elementary education for over 30 years at Woodrow Wilson School in Sloan, NY. Elaine enjoyed traveling, especially trips with fellow teachers, to most major cities in the U.S. She also enjoyed annual trips to Disney World with her family. Elaine loved to spend time with her grandchildren. She spent countless hours babysitting and attending their sporting events and activities.



She is survived by her beloved husband of 51 years Daniel Eich; sons Jay (Lindsey) Eich, Randy (Casey) Eich, grandchildren Sophie, Stone, Bella, Ava, Porter, Turner; sisters Joanne (Richard) Martin, Mary Jane (James) Mauer; brother Jerome (Christine) Czekalski, nieces Suzanne (Rob) VanDenBrink, and Pamela (Neil) Hoynes.



The family will receive friends on Sun., Jan 5th from 6-8 PM at Heritage Funeral Home, Weddington Chapel. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Mon., Jan 6th at 1PM at St. Matthew Catholic Church- Day Chapel with Father John Allen Celebrant. Burial to follow at 2:30 PM at Forest Lawn East Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the -Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Road #250, Charlotte, NC 28209. Online condolences may be left at

