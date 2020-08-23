Mrs. Elaine Wishart Hargett, 93, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Summit Place in Charlotte. Private services will be held on Monday, August 24 at Heritage Funeral Home in Indian Trail.



Mrs. Hargett was born September 14, 1926 in Charlotte, NC to the late Lonnie B. and Lois Rankin Wishart. A graduate of Harding High School in Charlotte, she held a great love for her classmates and continued those relationships throughout her life. The pride of her life, however, was her family.



In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hargett was preceded in death by her son, Ashley Hargett. She is survived by her son, Dale Hargett (Cathy) of Charlotte; daughter, Lisa Rizzo (Mark) of Indian Land, SC; grandchildren, Brandon Hargett (Loren) of Weddington and Amber Rizzo of Indian Trail; and great-grandchildren, Jackson and Rose Hargett of Weddington.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Metrolina Association for the Blind, 704 Louise Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28204; or to Hospice and Palliative Care- Charlotte Region, 7600 Little Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28226.



