Elaine J. Eveson made her final journey to be with her Lord and Savior on June 24, 2020. A Baltimorean by birth, she was a resident of Charlotte for 40 years. Elaine was born on November 19, 1949, to the late William H. Jones, Jr. and Marjorie Hardwick Jones. As a child, she grew up in Baltimore, MD, Pittsburgh, PA, Houston, TX, New Providence, NJ and York, PA, graduating from York College of Pennsylvania with a B.A. in English. She had a long career as an accountant, controller and financial executive with a number of companies based in the Charlotte area, including family-owned Trecom Safety Corporation, the American divisions of international companies based in Australia and Italy, and a mortgage lending subsidiary of Goldman Sachs.
Notwithstanding her professional accomplishments, her true joys were reading, puzzles of any kind, classic movies and music. Any given weekend would find her checking out a stack of books from the SouthPark branch of the public library, singing with her church choir, attending a Charlotte Symphony concert and working away at a crossword, jigsaw puzzle or sudoku with a spare pencil tucked in the bun of her hair and reading glasses perched on her nose. If she looked at you over the top of those glasses, the gig was up.
A lifelong cottage owner and third generation member of the Emory Grove Association, a Methodist camp meeting place in Glyndon, MD, her Christian faith was central in her life and it was unwavering. Elaine was a member of Providence United Methodist Church in Charlotte for 40 years, where she was a member of both the Chancel Choir and the Handbell Choir, served on various committees and generally proved herself incapable of not volunteering when called upon. She was President of the Chancel Choir and toured with it over the years for performances at venues in London, Austria, Ireland and at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. She never boasted about her service, accomplishments or things like her heart-shaped chocolate cake that once took top prize at the annual Providence Day School cake auction, but she would not hesitate to talk about how much she loved baking brownies, cakes and cookies with her twin granddaughters. Elaine is survived by her husband of 46 years, Ronald H. Eveson, of Charlotte, NC; her brother, William H. Jones III, of York, PA; her son, Todd H. Eveson and his wife, Erin of Raleigh, NC; and two granddaughters, Claire and Colleen Eveson. She was preceded in death by her sister, Virginia Carol Jones.
A funeral service to honor her memory will be held for family and invited guests at Providence United Methodist Church in Charlotte on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., followed by a private burial service at Parkwood Cemetery in Baltimore on July 2, 2020. Robertson Funeral Home is handling Charlotte arrangements and Mitchell Wiedefeld Funeral Home is handling Baltimore arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 28, 2020.