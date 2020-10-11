Elaine Haskell Knowland, 93, of Charlotte, NC, passed away October 1, 2020.
Elaine H. Knowland, a native of Dexter, Maine, was the daughter of Dr. Harvey LeRoy and Mrs. Madelyn Daggett Haskell. Elaine attended Dexter, Maine schools and was a graduate of the University of Maine, {BSHE) and Merrill Palmer Institute, Detroit, MI. A full-time homemaker, Elaine was a dedicated wife and mother. _She treasured her children, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an amazing cook and baker. She was an active volunteer at the Able Center, Central Piedmont Community College {CPCC), NC teaching adult reading and she gardened every year until she and her devoted husband, Thomas M. Knowland, moved to Plantation Estates, Matthews, NC in 2012.
Surviving are her children Kimberly K. Adcock and husband Berry, Madisonville, KY, Thomas H. Knowland and wife Danielle, Statesville, NC, and Andrew G. Knowland and wife Ami, Minneapolis, MN; three {3) grandchildren, Lindsey A. Crowe {Jarret) Madelyn K. Conlee {Brian) and Caroline T. Knowland; six (6) great grandchildren, Emma R. Crowe, Evan G. Crowe, Maxwell T. Conlee, Clara R. Conlee, Judith Elaine Conlee and Gwendolyn S. Conlee, and; two (2) step grandsons, Nicholas A. Vince and William C. Vince.
Elaine was preceded in death by both parents, husband Tom, and two sisters, Cynthia H. Folsom and Hilda H. Harlow, whose precious sisterhood memories were kept especially dear during cherished visits and phone calls from Beth Harlow Magill {niece), Ann Folsom Suggs (niece) and Rick Folsom (nephew), who honored their dear Aunt Elaine often with loving, compassionate visits whenever possible.
In accordance with Elaine's wishes, a private family Celebration of Life will be held at the home of Thomas and Danielle Knowland later this year. There will be no visitation.
Memorials in remembrance of Elaine H. Knowland may be sent to Hospice & Palliative Care-Charlotte, 7845 Little Avenue, Charlotte, North Carolina, 28226 (www.hpccr.org
>) or "Do a good Deed for someone in need" Condolences may be left at carolinafuneral.com