Elane passed away Sunday, July 21 in Charlotte, NC. She was 91 years old.
Elane was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years and her sister Gretchen Fabacher Rouzan.
She is survived by her children Chris and his wife Julie of New Orleans, Brenda and her husband Eddie Hensley of Houston, Mark and his wife Donna of Atlanta, Eric and his wife Margaret of Charlotte, Greg in Hawaii, Sandra and her husband Roy Bowers of Augusta, and Peter and his wife Cathy of Batavia, IL. Also siblings, Janice Fabacher, Carole Offord, Frederick Fabacher, and Marion Eigenbrod. Also, fifteen grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Full obituary and condolences at www.carolinafuneral.com