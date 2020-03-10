Eleanor Lowder Baker "Boots", 87, passed away on March 6, 2020. Boots was born on March 11, 1932 in Mecklenburg County to the late AP and Nora Ruth Lowder.
Boots was a life long member of Ebenezer ARP Church and was active in youth activities. She was the director of the ESL Program.
Boots is survived by husband of 68 years; Bill Baker; children, Arthur Baker, Dale Baker (Beth) and Donna Torres (Patrick); 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on March 10, 2020 at Sharon Presbyterian Church (5201 Sharon Road), the family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family would like to give a special thank you to her caregivers at The Laurels and The Havens and Hospice and Palliative Care, Charlotte Region.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 10, 2020