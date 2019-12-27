Eleanor Barbara Sabie Murphy, 88, of Mooresville, NC, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at her home. She was born November 15, 1931 in Belleville, NJ to the late Michael and Barbara Mitchell Sabie. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, William Henry Murphy; siblings, Billy, Ralph and Geraldine Sabie.
Eleanor was a very artistic person and loved writing poetry. She was very friendly lady. She enjoyed taking walks and traveling with her husband. Her main focus was her family and she was a very loving grandmother.
Eleanor is survived by her son, Scott Murphy (Linda); grandchildren, Megan Allison (Jeremy), Patrick Murphy and Ryan Murphy; great-grandchild, Addison Allison.
No services are planned.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Humane Society of Iredell County, 2106 Charlotte Hwy, Mooresville, NC 28117.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Murphy family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 27, 2019