1/1
Eleanor Dean Baugher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eleanor Baugher peacefully added her beautiful voice to the heavenly choir on October 11, 2020. She was born on October 22, 1932 in Athens, AL. Eleanor was the daughter of Alvie and Addie Baugher.

She is survived by her sister, Jane Bates, brother-in-law, Maurice and nephew, Alvie along with a group of beloved family and friends too large to list.

For three years in the 1950's, Eleanor was in the special investigation division of the Atomic Energy Division with the FBI in Washington. She enjoyed the work but realized music was what she needed to be doing. She attended night school, then full-time college and netted two degrees, a Bachelor's in voice and sacred music and a Master's in Fine Arts Education. Her first church music director's position at Dothan, AL lasted nine years during which she also organized and directed the Dothan Choral Society. She joined the Sardis Presbyterian church in 1979 as the Director of Music and remained there until her retirement in 1999, leading choirs, bells and youth community.

Her infectious smile and characteristic high, quick laugh will be remembered fondly by all.

The family would like to thank Dr. Honeycutt, Gillian and the amazing staff at Willow Brooke Court for the kindness, compassion and love they shared with Eleanor on her journey.

Memorial contributions can be made to Sardis Presbyterian Church, 6100 Sardis Rd, Charlotte, 28270.

Due to our changing times, there will not be a public service. Family will have a graveside service in Alabama.

Funeral arrangements are being made by J.B. Tallent Funeral Service

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. B. Tallent Funeral Service
1937 North Sharon Amity Road
Charlotte, NC 28205
(704) 567-1500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved