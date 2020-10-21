Eleanor Baugher peacefully added her beautiful voice to the heavenly choir on October 11, 2020. She was born on October 22, 1932 in Athens, AL. Eleanor was the daughter of Alvie and Addie Baugher.



She is survived by her sister, Jane Bates, brother-in-law, Maurice and nephew, Alvie along with a group of beloved family and friends too large to list.



For three years in the 1950's, Eleanor was in the special investigation division of the Atomic Energy Division with the FBI in Washington. She enjoyed the work but realized music was what she needed to be doing. She attended night school, then full-time college and netted two degrees, a Bachelor's in voice and sacred music and a Master's in Fine Arts Education. Her first church music director's position at Dothan, AL lasted nine years during which she also organized and directed the Dothan Choral Society. She joined the Sardis Presbyterian church in 1979 as the Director of Music and remained there until her retirement in 1999, leading choirs, bells and youth community.



Her infectious smile and characteristic high, quick laugh will be remembered fondly by all.



The family would like to thank Dr. Honeycutt, Gillian and the amazing staff at Willow Brooke Court for the kindness, compassion and love they shared with Eleanor on her journey.



Memorial contributions can be made to Sardis Presbyterian Church, 6100 Sardis Rd, Charlotte, 28270.



Due to our changing times, there will not be a public service. Family will have a graveside service in Alabama.



Funeral arrangements are being made by J.B. Tallent Funeral Service



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store