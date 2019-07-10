Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor (Orr) Freeman. View Sign Service Information Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory 334 2nd Street NW Hickory , NC 28601 (828)-322-3015 Send Flowers Obituary

It is with great sadness that the family of Eleanor Orr Freeman of Hickory, NC announce her passing on Monday, July 2, 2019 with her family by her side. Eleanor was born on July 19, 1930 in Charlotte, NC to Harry Tracy Orr and Kathleen Ritch Orr. Eleanor will be lovingly and forever remembered by her husband of 64 years, Robert Franklin (Frank) Freeman, Jr. and their daughters Tracy Ann Freeman, Pamela Gayle Freeman, son-in-law Todd Walker, sister-in-law Ann Bigham Councilman, and ten nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and siblings Marjorie Spurrier, Dorothy Turner, Kathleen Kissell, and Harry Tracy Orr, Jr. After graduating from Brevard College in 1950, Eleanor worked for an insurance company. She was a talented artist and raised a loving family. When her daughters were young, Eleanor was also active in the Girl Scouts, various school and art projects, and church circles. Eleanor was incredibly gifted in a wide range of arts and crafts and loved nature and being creative. Eleanor loved to paint, especially watercolors and acrylic. She also enjoyed quilting, sewing, knitting, weaving, and making pottery and baskets. She spent many hours gardening and had a "yard beautification project", as she called it, going on at all times. She also relished annual family vacations, visiting national and state parks, and viewing wildlife. A celebration of Eleanor's life will be held at First Presbyterian Church, where she was a long-time member. The memorial service will take place in the Sanctuary on Sunday, July 21st at 2:00 p.m. followed by a reception in the Fellowship Hall. The church is located at 237 2nd Street NW, Hickory, NC 28601. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the Blue Ridge Parkway National Park at

https://www.nationalparks.org/explore-parks/blue-ridge-parkway or First Presbyterian Church of Hickory at http://hickoryfpc.org/donate-now/ . On-line condolences may be made at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com/obituary Published in Charlotte Observer on July 10, 2019

