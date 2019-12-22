Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor Latimer Ramey. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral Home 16151 Lancaster Hwy Charlotte , NC 28277 (704)-846-3771 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Ramey, 91, passed away December 8, 2019 at Aldersgate Retirement Community in Charlotte.



She lived a happy and healthy life in her beloved Charlotte home until the last 2 months of her life.



She was born on May 29, 1928 in Bethesda, MD, daughter of Henry and Helen Latimer and had a wonderful family and childhood. She was the wife of Warren A. Ramey, Jr., with whom she was happily married for 57 years. She has been a resident of Charlotte since 1950 except for a 3 year return to Maryland because of Warren's work.



She graduated from American University after receiving a full scholarship where she majored in Music and Education; a testament of her accomplishments as a scholarly woman of the 1940's. She will always be remembered as a beloved daughter, friend, wife, mother and grandmother with an abundance of love and joy to share with all who knew her. An accomplished pianist, she practiced or played almost every day. She dedicated much of her free time to music and Avondale Presbyterian Church where she worshiped and was involved with the Choir and Children's music program. Eleanor will be missed by all.



She is predeceased by her husband, Warren A. Ramey, Jr and one brother, Henry Latimer.



She is survived by her sons, Warren A. Ramey III and Scott L. Ramey, MD; sister, Helen A. Horrocks and brother, Richard L. Latimer; 5 grandchildren, Scott Ramey, Andrew Ramey, Paige Ramey, Nicholas Ramey and Charles Saylor: numerous nieces, nephews and their children.



A Memorial Service will be held to honor the life of Mrs. Eleanor L. Ramey Friday, February 28, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Avondale Presbyterian Church, 2821 Park Road in Charlotte. The family will receive friends following the service.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Avondale Presbyterian Church or .



Arrangements are in care of Heritage Funeral Homes, Ballantyne Chapel.

