Mrs. Ramey, 91, passed away Dec. 8, 2019.
She was born on May 29, 1928 in Bethesda, MD, daughter of the late Henry and Helen Latimer. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband Warren Jr and brother Henry Latimer.
She graduated from American University majoring in Music and Education. She dedicated her time and talents to her church family at Avondale Presbyterian. Eleanor will be missed by all.
She is survived by her sons, Warren Ramey III and Scott Ramey, MD; siblings, Helen Horrocks and Richard Latimer; grandchildren, Scott, Andrew, Paige and Nicholas Ramey and Charles Saylor and other relatives and friends.
A celebration of her life will be held at 1pm on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Avondale Presbyterian Church, 2821 Park Road.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Avondale Presbyterian Church or .
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 23, 2020