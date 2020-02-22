Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleene (Osborne) Goodnight. View Sign Service Information Cavin-Cook Funeral Home 494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150 Mooresville , NC 28115 (704)-664-3363 Funeral service 2:00 PM Williamson's Chapel United Methodist Church Mooresville , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Eleene Osborne Goodnight, 93, of Mooresville, NC, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Carolina Caring Hospice House, Sherrills Ford, NC.



She was born on May 3, 1926, in Washington County Virginia to the late Ruben and Dicie Roark Osborne. She was a 1947 graduate from Appalachian College, where she received her bachelor's degree in Home Economics. Mrs. Goodnight lived in Charlotte for 25 years then after her husband retired they moved to Lake Norman. She was a member of Williamson's Chapel United Methodist Church, Mooresville, where she served in the church in many different ways. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, playing cards especially Bridge, and knitting. Mrs. Goodnight was an avid reader of biographies, was an amazing cook that loved to entertain, and was a talented seamstress. She was very family oriented and loved being a wife to Olan and a mother to her three children.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Olan R. Goodnight; and her adoptive parents, JC and Matilda Garland.



She is survived by her children, Deborah Goodnight, Olan "Sonny" Goodnight, Jr. (Patti), James Goodnight (Pam); grandchildren, Brian Thomas, Catherine Stewart (Mark), Elizabeth Goodnight, Allison Goodnight, Sam Goodnight, and Abbie Goodnight; great grandson, Mason Stewart; half brothers, Charlie South, Bob South, Jack South; and half sister, Lorraine Whitson.



Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, February 24 at Williamson's Chapel United Methodist Church, Mooresville. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the committal service in the church.



Memorials may be made to Williamson's Chapel UMC, 575 Brawley School Rd, Mooresville NC 28117 or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd, Newton, NC 28658.



Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Goodnight family. Condolences may be made to the family at

Eleene Osborne Goodnight, 93, of Mooresville, NC, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Carolina Caring Hospice House, Sherrills Ford, NC.She was born on May 3, 1926, in Washington County Virginia to the late Ruben and Dicie Roark Osborne. She was a 1947 graduate from Appalachian College, where she received her bachelor's degree in Home Economics. Mrs. Goodnight lived in Charlotte for 25 years then after her husband retired they moved to Lake Norman. She was a member of Williamson's Chapel United Methodist Church, Mooresville, where she served in the church in many different ways. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, playing cards especially Bridge, and knitting. Mrs. Goodnight was an avid reader of biographies, was an amazing cook that loved to entertain, and was a talented seamstress. She was very family oriented and loved being a wife to Olan and a mother to her three children.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Olan R. Goodnight; and her adoptive parents, JC and Matilda Garland.She is survived by her children, Deborah Goodnight, Olan "Sonny" Goodnight, Jr. (Patti), James Goodnight (Pam); grandchildren, Brian Thomas, Catherine Stewart (Mark), Elizabeth Goodnight, Allison Goodnight, Sam Goodnight, and Abbie Goodnight; great grandson, Mason Stewart; half brothers, Charlie South, Bob South, Jack South; and half sister, Lorraine Whitson.Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, February 24 at Williamson's Chapel United Methodist Church, Mooresville. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the committal service in the church.Memorials may be made to Williamson's Chapel UMC, 575 Brawley School Rd, Mooresville NC 28117 or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd, Newton, NC 28658.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Goodnight family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close