Service Information
Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service
1321 Berkeley Ave.
Charlotte , NC 28004
(704)-641-7606
Service
1:00 PM
Myers Park United Methodist Church
1501 Queens Road
Charlotte , NC
Visitation
Following Services
Jubilee Hall at the church

Dollye Walters passed away at home in the care of her family on Thursday, November 14, 2019 after a period of declining health. Though Alzheimer's disease took its toll in the last years of her life, everyone who knew and loved Dollye will remember her outgoing, joyful soul who touched our hearts. She was 70.



Dollye was born on February 3, 1949, in Dunn in eastern North Carolina, the third child of Hubert and Emma Peay, Sr. She graduated from Dunn High School in 1967, offering a glimpse of the special person she would become: she was salutatorian of her class, head cheerleader, and voted Most Popular by her classmates. After graduating Phi Beta Kappa from Wake Forest University with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics in 1971, she came to Charlotte - a small-town girl in search of bigger things. She went to work for NCNB (now Bank of America) in 1972, where she found more than a career. Dollye and fellow banker Jim Walters were married on May 18,1974. She joined Hawthorne Management Co, rising to the position of General Manager of the Charlotte-based property management firm until retiring in 2012 after 23 years. During their 45 years together, Jim and Dollye raised two children, doted on four grandchildren, and enjoyed a wonderful life that revolved around family, friends, and church. When Alzheimer's struck in 2014, Jim became an extraordinary caregiver, patiently tending to her needs.



Dollye is survived by her husband, James F. "Jim" Walters Jr.; two children - James F. (Trey) Walters III, and his wife, Catherine, and Emily Langley and her husband, Mercer; four grandchildren - Cate and Logan Walters and Molly and Anna Langley; and several nieces and nephews. All of her children and grandchildren live in Charlotte, a blessing beyond belief.



In addition to her parents, Dollye was preceded in death by two older brothers, James and Carl Peay.



A service to celebrate her life will be at 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Myers Park United Methodist Church, 1501 Queens Road, Charlotte, NC 28207. Visitation follows in Jubilee Hall at the church.



A memorial gift in her honor can be made to the Builders Sunday School Class Fund at Myers Park United Methodist Church. Make the check out to MPUMC with Builders Class Fund in the memo line. Jim and Dollye forged lifelong friendships in their class.



The family is deeply grateful for the care shown to Dollye by her Wednesday Care Team, the Builders Class, her high school friends named the Fossils, Dr. Chuck Edwards and his team at the Memory Care Center of Charlotte, Parish Nurses Susan Mobley and Lauren



Dollye never wasted a moment of what life had to offer. She loved raising her children and doting on the grandkids, and all the fun and games that came with it. She especially loved family vacations, attending sporting events, cheering on the Demon Deacons, the Peay Tree family reunion, and spending time at Wrightsville Beach. She was steadfast in keeping up with college and high school friends. She named the Dunn contingent the "Fossils," who loved her unconditionally until the very end. Wednesday night dinners with friends was a tradition. She could shag with the best of 'em, and had a gift for making people laugh even when she didn't intend to. Dollye-isms they were called. One day at the golf course, she noticed a sign that read, "Carts 90 degrees.' Concerned, she asked Jim, "Why are the carts so hot today?"



Everyone who knew Dollye will laugh at the retelling of that story. She'd be happy knowing they did.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





