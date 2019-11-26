Dr. Elena Bravver, 52, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2019 after a courageous battle against cancer surrounded by her family. She was born June 19, 1967 in Russia.
Elena followed the love of her life, Michael, to the United States and began the rigorous process of becoming a neurologist. After a residency in Connecticut and fellowship in Winston-Salem, her family settled in Charlotte, NC.
Elena enjoyed time with her family and sharing her macrame projects, time traveling on weekends and vacations, and sharing her love of gardening. She will be greatly missed by the family she loved so much.
Elena is survived by her husband, Michael Bravver; children, Paula Bravver and Eric Bravver; parents, Rafail and Irina; and sister, Anna Blyakhman.
A funeral service will be held at Hebrew Cemetery, 1801 Statesville Avenue, on Wednesday, November 27 at 1 pm.
Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 26, 2019