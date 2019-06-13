Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleni F. Politis. View Sign Service Information Ellington Funeral Services 727 E Morehead Street Charlotte , NC 28202 (704)-334-6700 Send Flowers Obituary

Eleni F. Politis, 84, of Charlotte, NC, passed away Tuesday evening, the 11th of June 2019 at Atrium Hospice of Union Co. in Monroe, NC with her family by her side. She was born the 18th of March 1935 in Karpenisi, Evrytanias, Greece to the late George Fourlias and Panageota Kroustalis Fourlias. Eleni was an accomplished seamstress with Belk Department Store in South Park for many years before her retirement. She was a member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral. The Politis family will greet friends from 10:30 am until 11:00 AM, Friday the 14th of June 2019 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral. The Trisagion and Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 AM with Father Vasileios Tsourlis and Father Dr. Jonathan Mettasophia officiating. The Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery.



Mrs. Politis is survived by her husband, Athanasios "Tom" Politis; her sister, Elpida Burlos both of Charlotte, NC and a sister-in-law, Chriisoula Fourlias of Greece and a number of nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in remembrance of Eleni Politis to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 600 East Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203.





