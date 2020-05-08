Ms. Elfreida Witherspoon, 79, died Monday. She was born on March 18, 1941 to the late James and Maggie Witherspoon, II. in Lancaster, SC.



She was a member of Clement Memorial AME Zion Church. She served as the church secretary for forty-five years, President of the Lay Council, Sunday School Teacher and a member of the Trustee Board and Adult/Senior Choir.



She retired from Mercy Hospital as a Ward Secretary after thirty-five years of service.



Survivors are one son, Dr. Anthony Witherspoon, Saint Louis, MO; two granddaughters, Brittany Lashae W. Agossadou and Anquanette Sherree Witherspoon, Saint Louis, MO ; two great grandsons; three sisters, Mrs. Carolyn Blake, Mrs. Geraldine Johnson, and Mrs. Bobbie Johnson; three brothers, Ernest Witherspoon, James Witherspoon, III, and Herbert Witherspoon



A private service will be 12:00 pm Monday, May 11, 2020 at Stewart Funeral Home in Heath Springs, SC. with burial in the White Oak AME Zion Church Cemetery. Services will be conducted by the Reverend Edwin Ferguson and Reverend Sheila Herron. Viewing will be Sunday 1:00- 5:00 pm. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic only ten people will be allowed in the building at a time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store