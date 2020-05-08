Elfreida Witherspoon
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elfreida's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ms. Elfreida Witherspoon, 79, died Monday. She was born on March 18, 1941 to the late James and Maggie Witherspoon, II. in Lancaster, SC.

She was a member of Clement Memorial AME Zion Church. She served as the church secretary for forty-five years, President of the Lay Council, Sunday School Teacher and a member of the Trustee Board and Adult/Senior Choir.

She retired from Mercy Hospital as a Ward Secretary after thirty-five years of service.

Survivors are one son, Dr. Anthony Witherspoon, Saint Louis, MO; two granddaughters, Brittany Lashae W. Agossadou and Anquanette Sherree Witherspoon, Saint Louis, MO ; two great grandsons; three sisters, Mrs. Carolyn Blake, Mrs. Geraldine Johnson, and Mrs. Bobbie Johnson; three brothers, Ernest Witherspoon, James Witherspoon, III, and Herbert Witherspoon

A private service will be 12:00 pm Monday, May 11, 2020 at Stewart Funeral Home in Heath Springs, SC. with burial in the White Oak AME Zion Church Cemetery. Services will be conducted by the Reverend Edwin Ferguson and Reverend Sheila Herron. Viewing will be Sunday 1:00- 5:00 pm. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic only ten people will be allowed in the building at a time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
10
Viewing
1:00 - 5:00 PM
Stewart Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
11
Service
12:00 AM
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Funeral Home
4893 Kershaw Camden Highway
Heath Springs, SC 29058
(803) 273-8811
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 9, 2020
Sympathy to the Witherspoon family in the loss of Elfrieda Witherspoon. jsp
Juanita Phillips
May 8, 2020
To the Witherspoon family, the Richard's family sends their love and condolences to you. Ms Witherspoon was a great neighbor to us. I will miss her visit when she was able to come sat doing my illness. And to just stop and say a kind word or call me just to say hello.
Dolores Family
Neighbor
May 8, 2020
may you find tranquility in knowing that friends and loved ones share in the loss of your loved one.
Am
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved