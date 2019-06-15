Elfrieta Mingo Brewer was born on January 30, 1933, in Kannapolis, NC, to Jerry and Nellie Mingo. She departed this earthly world on June 11, 2019, to begin her heavenly journey where she joins her husband of 63 years, John Lee Magellan Brewer. She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughters, Minister Debra B. Spencer (John), Tami White (Sherman) and Kimberly Brewer. Her sons, Donnie Brewer and Michael Harris (Carmen); Her brothers, Jerry Mingo (Aurelia), Rev. Charles Mingo and sister, Blandene Thompson. A service to Celebrate the Life of Ms. Brewer will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019, at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church 3400 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte, North Carolina 28216. The visitation will begin at 11:00 AM and the funeral service will begin at 12:00 PM. Interment will follow at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Salisbury National Cemetery.
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 15, 2019