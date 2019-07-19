Elijah (Eli) McDaniel of Charlotte, NC, formally of Bellingham, MA passed peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, July 4, 2019. He was born June 14,1933 in Kinston, NC to the late Frank and Florence (Battle) McDaniel. Elijah was survived by his wife of 40 years, Norma McDaniel of the home and one sister Bertha McDaniel of Stittsville, Ontario, Canada. Four daughters, Debra Breedy of Hackensack, NJ, Regina Solemina (Gerald) of Methuen, MA, Michelle Browne of Matthews, NC and Karen Cruz (Ruben) of Matthew, NC, eight grandchildren and one great grandchild. He was pre-deceased by his daughter Judith Berry Nix, parents Frank and Florence, brothers Frank Jr., Robert and John. Sisters Hazel Dillahunt, Ethel Flowers, and Nellie Rae McDaniel. Mr. McDaniel was employed by Raytheon until his retirement in 1984 after 25 years with the company and the sole proprietor of NipDrip Handyman Services. A memorial service was conducted on Friday, July 12, 2019, burial was private. Grier Funeral Service, 115 John McCarroll Ave in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 19, 2019