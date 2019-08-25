Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elinor Mona Burns. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elinor Burns, adored mother, cherished grandmother and vivacious friend, died August 13, 2019, at Atrium Hospital in Pineville, N.C. She was 90.



A Waterbury, Conn., native, Elinor graduated from Bridgeport Hospital School of Nursing and served as a nurse for 30 years. She raised her family in Richmond, Va., where she was a member of the Willow Oaks Ladies Golf Group, Ten Pin Bowling Group and the Irish Society and volunteered at Meals on Wheels, St. Francis Home and St. Benedict's, St. Gertrude's and Benedictine schools.



She moved to Charlotte, N.C., in 2008 and enjoyed new friendships, bowling, volunteering at Atrium Hospital-Pineville and participating in St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church A.C.E.S and St. Gabriel Catholic Church's OWL groups.



With a social disposition and quick laugh, Elinor never met a stranger. She was a kind neighbor and spirited personality with a rich curiosity and zest for life.



Elinor is survived by her daughter, Ellen Tamol, son Ronald Tamol, Jr. (Heather) and grandchildren Nicole, Blaise and Sofia, all of Charlotte; nephews, nieces, great nephews and great nieces; and many special friends.



A service will be held at 3:30 p.m. September 20, 2019, at St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Charlotte. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Atrium Health Foundation's Carolinas Nursing Endowment.

