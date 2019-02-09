Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Elisabeth M. Jones passed away January 30, 2019. Born July 11, 1959, Libby was raised in Monroe. Upon graduation Libby relocated to Leslie, SC and worked in the accounting department for Borg Warner.



Libby married Philip (PK) Jones in October 1985. They moved to Lancaster, SC where Libby worked for HUD until she was unable to work any longer due to Multiple Sclerosis. Upon Philip's passing Libby went to Pineville Healthcare to be closer to family.



Elisabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Philip; parents, Ralph and Shirley Martin; father-in-law, V.D. Jones; and brother-in-law, George Young. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Sherrie Young; brother-in-law, Dan Jones (Jennifer); and mother-in-law, Mickey Melton; as well as an extended Jones family.



A service will be held from the graveside at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 11th at Sharon Memorial Park led by the Reverend Dr. Gus Succop.



The family requests donations be made to the National MS Society, PO Box 4527, New York, NY 10163.



Condolences may be offered at

Elisabeth M. Jones passed away January 30, 2019. Born July 11, 1959, Libby was raised in Monroe. Upon graduation Libby relocated to Leslie, SC and worked in the accounting department for Borg Warner.Libby married Philip (PK) Jones in October 1985. They moved to Lancaster, SC where Libby worked for HUD until she was unable to work any longer due to Multiple Sclerosis. Upon Philip's passing Libby went to Pineville Healthcare to be closer to family.Elisabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Philip; parents, Ralph and Shirley Martin; father-in-law, V.D. Jones; and brother-in-law, George Young. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Sherrie Young; brother-in-law, Dan Jones (Jennifer); and mother-in-law, Mickey Melton; as well as an extended Jones family.A service will be held from the graveside at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 11th at Sharon Memorial Park led by the Reverend Dr. Gus Succop.The family requests donations be made to the National MS Society, PO Box 4527, New York, NY 10163.Condolences may be offered at www.mcewenpinevillechapel.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close